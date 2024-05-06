Peter Obi Is A Bitter Man – Tinubu’s Aide, Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as a bitter person.

Onanuga stated this in a post via his official X handle on Monday, while quoting a post on Obi shared by an X user, Nwachukwu Chigozie @chigozie0102.

Chigozie, in his post, had called Obi ‘chief mourner’, saying the former Governor of Anambra State woke up and went to Canada to ‘practice demarketing of Nigeria.’

He wrote: “Chief Mourner woke up, wore his usual mourning clothes and went to Canada to practice his market-to-market demarketing of Nigeria, while he was at it, the Mayor of the town got hold of the Mic and started singing the praises of Nigeria, Lagos in particular. The bitter loser didn’t know when he joined his hurriedly assembled crowd to start clapping for the mayor.”

The user stated this following Obi’s recent visit to Canada, where he criticized the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server during the last presidential election.

Obi also said the Bola Tinubu administration, alongside its agencies, had resorted to calling him names every time and organizing town hall meetings about him.

However, the presidential spokesman quoted the post on his official X handle, tagging the former Anambra State Governor as bitter.

He wrote: “Bitter Obi”.