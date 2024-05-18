Presidency Confirms Appointment Of Governing Councils For 111 Tertiary Institutions

The Presidency has confirmed the appointment of 555 persons to serve as Pro-chancellors/Chairmen and members of the Governing Boards of 111 Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

It was earlier reported that the governing council’s appointment followed President Tinubu’s assent to a list of nominees selected by the Ministry of Education.

An advertorial signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, showed the appointment of a chairperson and four members for each institution.

The advertorial stated that the Inaugural/Retreat for the Chairmen and Members of the Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions will take place on Thursday, May 30th, and Friday, May 31st, 2024.

It added that the inauguration and retreat would take place at the National Universities Commission, 26 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja, at 9:00 am daily.

Speaking with Punch on Saturday, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the list emanated from the Ministry of Education.

The presidential aide stated that the ministry made the nominations and forwarded them to the President to sign.

“This is from the Federal Ministry of Education…they make the nominations and forward them to the President to sign. But they are at liberty to release it from their end,” he said.