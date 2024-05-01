People Are “Unnecessarily Giddy Over Nothing” – Bayo Onanuga Reacts After Maersk Denies $600m Investment In Nigeria

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the government’s initial claim of a $600 million planned investment by shipping giant Maersk.

Onanuga clarified no agreement or deal was signed between the Nigerian government and the shipping giant, Maersk.

It would be recalled that after President Tinubu’s discussion with Robert Maersk Uggla on April 28, the presidency released a statement announcing that the shipping company had pledged to inject $600 million into the Nigerian seaport industry.

“Danish shipping company, A.P Moller-Maersk plans $600m investment in Nigeria. Danish shipping and logistics company A.P Moller-Maersk has disclosed a planned investment of $600 million in Nigeria to accommodate more container shipping services in Nigerian ports,” Onanuga wrote on X in a now-deleted post.

Naija News reports the post was deleted after Maersk officials denied having such agreements with the government of Nigeria.

When contacted about the development, Onanuga confirmed that the two parties had not reached an agreement on investment. He added that people are “unnecessarily giddy over nothing”.

“I think the statement issued by Maersk did not talk about a deal. There was no deal according to that statement that I read. However, there was talk of investment,” the special adviser said.

“No document or agreement was signed, so there was no deal. But there was talk of a possible investment in the country.

“So, go and read the statement again. They never said any deal was signed between the Nigerian government and the Dutch company. There was nothing like that.”

Onanuga added that Maersk was unable to comment on investment talks, stressing that it did not expressly deny that there was an investment talk.