How To Make Your Electricity Units Last Longer

The increment in electricity tariff has once again decreased the buying power of most Nigerians.

With the new increase in tariff one might be left without electricity for days if fresh ways are not devised to maneuver usage.

In an interview with Legit, an electrical engineer, Uwem Jeremiah, has listed few steps that could help in making your units last longer.

Be Selective With Your Electronics

“As an intelligent person it is important to weigh your options before getting electronics.

“Check your entire earnings before getting your electronics. For instance, you cannot earn N50k monthly and want to use the air conditioner.

“Air conditioners consume much energy, accounting for about 50% of a person’s electricity cost.

“Be selective with the electronics you buy and only use the necessary ones.

Turn Off Appliances When Not In Use

“If you want to manage your light units, you need to apply sense.

“Why leave the bulbs on when there’s daylight? If you’re buoyant enough, then please go ahead. But if not, turn off those lights.

“Use only at night, and you will definitely see a change in your electricity consumption.”

Get Rechargeable Bulbs

“You can use LED energy rechargeable bulbs in your house. When the bulbs are charged, please turn off the powerbox and only switch it on when you want to use the fridge, charge phones or watch television.

"By doing this, you are preserving your energy and trust me, your light units will definitely last longer than usual.

“If you get solar with a smaller capacity, you can use the smaller electronics in your house and only switch to electricity when you need to use your heavy electronics. No noise.”



Consider Solar Power

“Solar power is a great option that has come to stay.

“If you get solar with a smaller capacity, you can use the smaller electronics in your house and only switch to electricity when you need to use your heavy electronics. No noise.”