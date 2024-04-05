State Police: Falana Warns Against Oppression, Calls For Well Defined Policies

Advertisement

Human rights advocate, Femi Falana, SAN, has emphasized the necessity for well-defined policies to govern the establishment and operation of state police forces across Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television’s program, ‘Inside Sources With Laolu Akande,’ Falana supported the idea of state policing as a measure to combat the escalating insecurity challenges within the country but stressed the importance of policy precision to ensure the protection of citizens’ rights.

Amidst rising concerns over terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, and other security threats which have continually undermined Nigeria’s economic progress, calls for state police creation have grown louder.

Recently, gunmen attacks on communities in Kogi and Kaduna states have reignited debates on localized policing as a viable solution to Nigeria’s security woes.

Naija News reports that Falana highlighted the constitutional basis for the coexistence of federal and state police forces within a federation but warned against potential misuse.

“There are governors in Nigeria that will turn state police into an instrument of oppression,” he cautioned, pointing out that even the federal police force has been accused of similar abuses.

His comment comes just as the federal and state governments agreed to explore the creation of state police as a strategy to address the nation’s deepening security crisis.

He pointed out that many communities and estates already operate their private security arrangements, some of which are armed, indicating a de facto decentralization of policing.