State Policing: FG Also Misusing The Police – Ex-AIG Alleges

A former Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Ambrose Aisabor, has alleged that the Federal Government is also misusing the federal police.

Naija News reports that Aisabor asserted this while reacting to controversies surrounding the establishment of state policing in Nigeria.

The former AIG emphasized that the implementation of state police is essential and cannot be debated. He pointed out that the demand for state police has intensified due to the shortcomings of the federal police.

Recent reports indicate that the conversation surrounding state police has gained momentum, with President Bola Tinubu and various state governors endorsing the idea.

During a discussion with journalists yesterday, Aisabor highlighted that the evolving security landscape necessitates the establishment of state police forces.

“The argument is that state governors will misuse the outfit. Is the federal government not presently misusing the federal police? So many civilized countries are practising multilevel policing. There are always safeguards for checks and balances. When you look at what we are having now, most of the police requirements are already being borne by the various state governments.

“Apart from salaries and allowances, which the federal government is responsible for, governors handle other logistics needs of the police,” Aisabor told Daily Trust.

Governors will hijack it – Ogun traditional ruler

Meanwhile, the Eselu of the Iselu kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has voiced his opposition to the idea of establishing state police, citing concerns about the potential misuse of power by state governors.

The respected traditional ruler in Ogun State emphasized the importance of strengthening the current police force through adequate funding, equipment, and motivation to combat insecurity and criminal activities nationwide effectively.

Speaking during an interview at his birthday celebration in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Oba Akinyemi highlighted the risks of decentralizing the policing system in a country that he believes is not yet ready for such a change.