Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Others Present As Dialogue Begins On State Policing

Several prominent figures, including former Nigeria’s military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, and retired Catholic Archbishop John Onaiyekan, have convened in Abuja for a national dialogue on state policing.

Naija News reports that the event, organized by the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, marks the commencement of discussions on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (alteration) bill 2023 (Establishment of State Police).

This bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and 13 others, aims to enhance public safety and reinforce law enforcement in Nigeria by decentralising the police force.

It proposes the inclusion of state police alongside the federal police, providing a constitutional framework for states interested in establishing and maintaining their law enforcement agencies.

The PUNCH quoted Kalu as saying in his opening remark, “The bill aims to clarify the scope of the powers and responsibilities of the federal and state police and to provide for their funding and oversight.”

Naija News understands that Kalu is chairing the House Constitution Review Committee.

During his speech at the event, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed his belief that the country is not yet ready for the implementation of state police.

AIG Ben Okolo, who represented the police chief, highlighted the potential for abuse by individuals seeking to gain political advantage. He argued that certain governors might employ state police to target their perceived opponents, resulting in violations of civil rights.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the introduction of state police would lead to the establishment of numerous law enforcement structures within each state.

In addition to concerns about abuse, he also expressed apprehension regarding the financial capacity of many states to support the establishment of state police forces.