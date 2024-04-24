IGP Egbetokun Didn’t Say Nigeria Not Mature For State Police – AIG Okolo

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Ben Okolo, has said his comments at the National Dialogue on State Police in Abuja on Monday were his personal views.

Naija News reports that Okolo, who had expressively said that he was representing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun at the event, said the country is not mature enough for state police despite Nigeria’s myriad of security challenges.

He had also suggested that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to become departments under the Force.

Following this development, his comments angered many Nigerians, who said the rising insecurity in the country demands urgent attention.

Speaking at a briefing at the Force Headquarters on Tuesday, Okolo retracted his comments and clarified some points.

The police officer said his statement that “Nigeria is not ready for a decentralised police force” was a personal view and did not reflect the stance of the police force.

According to Okolo, the comments were not that of the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the position of the Force will soon be made known.

Tinubu, Jonathan, Others Disagree With IGP Egbetokun

However, President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Vice Kashim Shettima, said his administration is committed to reforming the country’s policing system for better security of the nation.

Tinubu was not the only one who backed reforms of the country’s policing system. Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar also opined that despite the challenges that come with the concept, state police has become “non-negotiable”.

Also speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Gaidam’s opinion on the matter was at variance with the IGP.

He argued that a decentralised police system would work better for the country and reduce the crime rate.