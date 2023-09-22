Top Nigerian Celebrities At Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession

A list of A-star celebrities on Thursday joined the candlelight procession of deceased Afrobeats star, Mohbad to pay their last respects.

Naija News reports that a procession was held at the Muri Okunola Park for the former signee of Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, whose death came as a shock to many, as the circumstances surrounding his death remain sketchy.

Young people across the country during the week protested while demanding justice for the late singer.

Honoring the late singer, top stars such as Falz, Davido, Zlatan, Eniola Badmus, Soso Soberekon, Ubi Franklin, Toke Makinwa and Dorcas Shola Fapson amongst others were seen dressed in white T-shirts, as they strolled in unison with fans of the late singer to the venue of the tribute concert.

Zlatan gave his tribute on stage, saying he is grateful to have shared memories with Mohbad. “During his last days, he graced my event with his musical prowess, and we also got to work on a song for his album,” he said. “I stand before you to say I am indeed proud of every beautiful moment shared with Mohbad.”

In his closing speech, Davido said he came down from the UK to join the procession. He added that Mohbad’s name will be kept alive. “The whole world is listening to your music. I flew all the way down here for this, and we are going to keep your name alive for sure,” he said.