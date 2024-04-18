I’m The Only ‘GOAT’ In Nigeria – Davido Boasts

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has claimed he is the greatest musician of all time in the Nigerian music industry.

Naina News reports that music enthusiasts have always argued about the biggest Nigerian artist, Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy.

Despite the argument, the ‘If’ crooner has continued to downplay any comparison between him and his colleagues.

In a video shared on TikTok by British-Nigerian content creator, Shopsydoo, Davido could be heard bragging about being the only “GOAT” in Nigeria.

He said, “There is only one GOAT in my country and it’s me.”

Davido Reacts To Arrest Claims, To Take Legal Action

Meanwhile, Davido has debunked reports that he was arrested after his show in Kenya.

In a statement released on his official X account, Davido debunked the rumour, stating that he has never been arrested and described the reports as untrue.

Naija News reports that he disclosed that he completed his show in Uganda and Kenya and had since returned to Nigeria.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner further disclosed that he will seek legal recourse against the media platform from which the fake news emanated.

The statement by Davido read, “Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls. I want to assure my fans that these re- ports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since re- turned home to Nigeria.”