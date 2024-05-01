Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 1st May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 1st May 2024.

The PUNCH: As Nigerian workers commemorate the 2024 May Day on Wednesday (today), organised labour has expressed concern about the rising food prices and fuel scarcity in the country, saying the current situation threatens workers’ survival. The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress leaders, in separate interviews with The PUNCH on Tuesday, lamented the harsh economic situation which had been compounded by the twin burdens of the electricity tariff hike and high fuel pump prices.

Vanguard: The Federal Government yesterday approved an increase of between 25% and 35% in salary for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

The Nation: Across-section of federal workers under certain consolidated categories got between 25 per cent and 35 per cent pay rise as announced yesterday. This took effect from January 1, according to an official of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), who broke the news.

Daily Trust: The federal government last night approved a pay rise of between 25 and 35 per cent for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures. The announcement was made on the eve of May Day, or Labour Day, which is celebrated worldwide to recognise and honour the achievements and contributions of the working class.

