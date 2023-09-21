Photos: Candlelight Procession For Mohbad Begins In Lagos

A candlelight procession is currently ongoing for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, in Lagos State

Naija News reports that the procession kicked off from the Lekki Phase 1 gate and will end at the Muri Okunola Park where a tribute concert will be held in honour of the late singer.

Fans and well-wishers of the later singer moved from Lekki gate, singing and carrying posters and banners bearing the photos of the deceased, while police operatives were on the ground to provide security.

Mohbad’s death has raised concerns, culminating in the Lagos Police Command exhuming his body on Wednesday (today) for autopsy.

The Police in conjunction with some health officials conducted the exhumation of Mohbad’s corpse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Thursday.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation while speaking with Daily Trust in a phone conversation.

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular had stirred reaction across the board, with Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, after Mohbad’s death, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, formed a ten-man team, including a pathologist, to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.

