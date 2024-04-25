Davido Reveals His Top Three Favourite Artistes For Collaboration

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed the top three favourite artists when it comes to collaboration.

Speaking during an interview with an American podcast, Business Untitled, Davido named two Nigerian artists and an American singer as his top three favourite artists.

Asked to name his favourite artists in terms of collaboration, he mentioned Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel and Zlatan Ibile.

“I love working with Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel and Zlatan [Ibile],” he said.

Davido also disclosed that he made $1.3 million from his recent concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. He added that he made $600,000 with a single post.

Davido Denounces Afrobeats, Reveals His Music Genre

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ditched the ‘Afrobeats’ music genre.

Naija News reports that Davido, during an interview on the latest edition of the Business Untitled Podcast, lamented the ‘boxing’ of all African artists into the Afrobeats genre regardless of their musical styles.

However, he does not feel offended when everyone has been categorised into such a genre, but he prefers to call his style of music ‘Afrofusion’.

He said, “The first place that accepted African music outside Africa is the UK before America later join. The UK termed African music Afrobeats.

“Afrobeat is a sound that was originally pioneered by Fela Kuti. But now all African songs are termed Afrobeats. If an African artiste sings pure R&B, sounding like SZA, Summerwalker, they put them under Afrobeats. If an African rapper rapping like Drake, they still put them under Afrobeats.”