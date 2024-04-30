‘You’re My Boy, Even If I Retire Today, You’ll Still Not Be On My Level’ – Wizkid Taunts Davido

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has described his colleague, Davido, as his boy.

Naija News reports that Wizkid stated this during a heated exchange with Davido on the X platform on Monday night.

Wizkid boasted that even if he decides to retire from the music industry, Davido will still not be on his level.

The ‘Essence’ crooner also described the DMW boss as a mere influencer with a songwriter.

He wrote, “I got nun to say to u my boy! I can retire today and you still not on my level. You be influencer with a song writer. Wish u well.”

Meanwhile, Davido has responded to jabs from his colleague, Wizkid, in an ongoing social media rift that has gotten the entire Nigeria talking.

Naija News recalls that a simmering rivalry between Nigerian music heavyweights Wizkid and Davido has flared up, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The latest episode unfolded when Wizkid released a video on Monday that seemed to mock Davido, sparking an intense exchange of words between the two stars.

The feud escalated rapidly when Davido responded to Wizkid’s post with a sharp comment on the X platform.

“Dem no know ur gbedu [music] again,” Davido tweeted, suggesting that Wizkid’s music was losing favour with fans.

This incendiary remark set the stage for a heated back-and-forth that involved fans and even other artists like Kizz Daniel and Tekno.