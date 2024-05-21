Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 21st May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 21st May 2024.

The PUNCH: The long-awaited student loan programme will take off on Friday with 1.2 million students in federal tertiary institutions across the country, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Sawyerr, has said.

Vanguard: Nigerians have voiced anger over outrageous charges Point of Sale, PoS, operators take to withdraw money from their bank accounts. Citizens who spoke to Vanguard weekend expressed concern that PoS operators are gradually taking over the Automatic Teller Machine, ATM, services from banks across the country.

The Nation: Students in Federal Government-owned tertiary institutions will be the first batch of beneficiaries of the student loan scheme. The portal opens on Friday. Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, stated this yesterday while unfolding the conditions would-be beneficiaries will be required to meet.

Daily Trust: Gunmen in military uniform numbering about 50 have raided Dawaki community in Abuja, and abducted at least 20 people, Daily Trust reports. Witnesses said it was yet another daring onslaught by the attackers, who they variously described as bandits, armed robbers, terrorists, among other names.

