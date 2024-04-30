‘Your Career Is Dead’ – Davido Hits Back At Wizkid As Social Media War Continues

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, has responded to jabs from his colleague, Wizkid in an ongoing social media rift that has gotten the entire Nigeria talking.

Naija News recalls that a simmering rivalry between Nigerian music heavyweights Wizkid and Davido has flared up, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The latest episode unfolded when Wizkid released a video on Monday that seemed to mock Davido, sparking an intense exchange of words between the two stars.

The feud escalated rapidly when Davido responded to Wizkid’s post with a sharp comment on the X platform.

“Dem no know ur gbedu [music] again,” Davido tweeted, suggesting that Wizkid’s music was losing favour with fans.

This incendiary remark set the stage for a heated back-and-forth that involved fans and even other artists like Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

Wizkid quickly retorted to Davido’s critique with a dismissive comment. “U know what..no point. delusional niggas pray for y’all,” he posted, implying that his rival was out of touch with reality.

Davido doubled down by directly quoting Wizkid’s tweet and labelling him a “sick man,” further escalating the dispute.

The exchange continued with Davido expressing regret over attempting to help Wizkid in the past.

“That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of USD of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!” Davido remarked.

This public spat has not only intensified the rivalry but has also ignited a firestorm among their fan bases, with supporters from both sides clashing online in defence of their respective idols.

This incident marks another contentious moment in the ongoing rivalry between Wizkid and Davido, two titans of the Nigerian music scene whose personal and musical clashes have frequently captivated public interest.