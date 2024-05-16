Isreal DMW Accused Of Being A Snitch In Davido’s Crew

Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian singer, Davido, has been accused of being a snitch in the 30BG crew.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the drama over the sack of Davido’s lawyer cum longtime friend, Bobo Ajudua.

Recall that after Davido fired Bobo, celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) shared some of the alleged messy details that led to it, including embezzlement of funds.

Reacting to the report, Davido debunked the claims of fund embezzlement, saying that they are still friends even though they are no longer business partners.

In response, Stella threatened to share evidence of Davido’s recent conversation with a close friend regarding the incident.

In a new development, Bobo Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima, took to her Instagram stories to share the screenshot of a chat and the lengthy message she sent to Isreal.

In the post, she claimed that Israel had been the one sponsoring the negative PR against Bobo and leaking information and lies from Davido’s crew to blogs.

Ima also alleged that Israel recently pleaded with Bobo for forgiveness after disrespecting him and insulting his father.

She further vowed to deal with Israel, adding she is unlike the others who are afraid to confront him.

