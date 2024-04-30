Davido Shower Praises On Chioma Amid His Banter With Wizkid

Amid the heated war of words between two of the biggest musicians in Nigeria, Davido and Wizkid, the former has taken to his Instagram page to shower praises on his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Since Monday, April 29, Davido and Wizkid who are seen as arch-rivals in the Nigerian music industry have been having a go at each other via their verified X pages.

Wizkid reportedly started the online banter when he decided to respond to a fan’s request for a new music video using a viral video of Davido begging Chioma on his knee after he reportedly cheated on her.

The “Ojuelegba” crooner followed that up by posting more derogatory words about Davido and even Peruzzi who tried to fight for the “Fall” crooner.

As expected, Davido also fired several shots at Wizkid to the extent he claimed that Wizkid’s career was dead.

This drama started on the day Chioma marked her 29th birthday, but the online drama didn’t stop her and her husband from celebrating the day on social media.

On Monday, Davido shared a video of Chioma via X showing when she arrived at a holiday destination as he wished her a happy birthday. She retweeted the video and also shared another video having fun with the musician. She captioned it: “Still my day… pure joy with my best friend”.

Earlier today, April 30, Davido took to his Instagram page to shower encomium on Chioma describing her as a “queen” and his “rock”.

Davido wrote, “Happy birthday to my Queen !!! Your strength and grace lift me every day! 🎉 Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love. Here’s to more joy, laughter, and sweet music in our lives. I love you and It’s till infinity!!! ❤️❤️ #ChiomaDay”.