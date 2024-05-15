Your Timeless Artistry Inspire Generations Of Nigerians – Adekunle Gold Praises 2Baba

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has commended legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, as his debut solo album, ‘Face2Face’ turns 20.

Gold insisted that the veteran’s timeless artistry and influence is an inspiration to generations of Nigerians.

According to the musician, the African Queen project is “undeniably the blueprint for Afrobeats.”

Sharing the album cover via his X handle, Adekunle Gold wrote: “God bless you, @official2baba! 20 years ago, you dropped a project that’s undeniably the blueprint for Afrobeats.

“Your timeless artistry and influence continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.”

2Baba, then known as 2Face, released his debut solo album, ‘Face2Face’ on May 15, 2003, after breaking away from the boy band, Plantashun Boiz.

Adekunle Gold Gave Me The Idea Of ‘Men Are Crazy’ Song – Simi

Meanwhile, popular singer, Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi has disclosed that her husband, Adekunle Gold, gave her the idea for her song ‘Men Are Crazy’.

Naija News reports that Simi’s latest song men Are Crazy,’ which featured Tiwa Savage, was received with mixed feelings.

Male netizens berated the singers over the condescending tone of the song.

Speaking during an appearance on Angela Yee’s podcast, Simi stated that her husband, singer Adekunle Gold, gave her the idea for the song.

She said, “My husband gave me the idea for my song, ‘Men Are Crazy’. He was like, ‘Babe, how about we do a song and you say men are crazy but I still want one in my bed?’

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, no one is going to see that coming from me. So I made that song. I had actually finished the song, I did two verses but I felt something was missing. It just hit me and I was like, ‘I will love to have Tiwa on the song.’ We [our music] don’t generally go in the same direction but I was like, it would be so nice to find that balance and do something that would bring our synergies together. So I sent it to Tiwa and she did her verse and we shot the video together.”