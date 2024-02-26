‘Look At Me Now, I’m A Superstar’ – Adekunle Gold Sends Message To Sickle Cell Warriors

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, professionally called Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, has sent a heartwarming message to sickle cell warriors as he opens up about his ordeal.

Naija News reports that the singer, during a recent stage performance in Birmingham, paid tribute to sickle cell survivors.

Adekunle Gold stated that he was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God for a successful career and global recognition without significant health setbacks.

AG Baby, as he is fondly called, further encouraged those with similar health conditions to remain resilient and determined to pursue their life goals.

He said, “Warriors out there, no matter what you are going through, I wanna say you can do it. If I can do it, then you can. All my life I fought with Sickle Cell, but look at me now I am a superstar.”

