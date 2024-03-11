List Of Top Nigerian Singers Who ‘Disrespected’ Christians, Muslims With Their Music Videos

Over the years in the music industry, some Nigerian singers have faced criticism from fans over their music videos, which many termed disrespectful to either Christianity or Islam.

The trend of tapping religions into secular music is always met with dissatisfaction from worshippers of different faiths, leading to heated conversations on social media.

In this article, Naija News highlights some singers who had come under fire following their controversial music video.

1. Asake: Earlier this month, Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, was strongly criticized for dressing like a priest in his new music video, ‘Only Me.’

For his new music video, Asake, his backup singers, and dancers dressed like priests performing a mass in a Catholic church.

However, many Nigerian Christians expressed disdain over Asake’s choice of props, stressing that his action was disrespectful to the Christian religion.

2. Davido: In 2023, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was dragged online over the music video of his signee, Logos Olori, titled, ‘Jaye Lo’. The 45-second trailer of the musical video shared on his X handle showed some men in white Jallabiya dancing in front of a mosque after performing the Muslim daily prayer, salat.

However, many Muslims expressed displeasure and called for the scene to be deleted. After public outrage, Davido bowed to pressure and removed the video.

3. Adekunle Gold: In March, when Adekunle Gold dropped the visual of his new song, ‘The Life I Chose’, some Christians frowned at the music video, but it did not cause so much buzz online.

In the video, the ‘Orente’ crooner is seen staring at a cross placed on the wall while a crown-like object, similar to Jesus Christ’s crown of thorns, is seen on the singer’s head. Some Christians storm the singer’s social media pages to confront him.

4. Seyi Vibez: In 2023, the singer was criticized for using a Quran verse in his lyrics. Amidst the reactions online, several Muslims called on Seyi Vibez to delete the verse.

5. Harrysong: On 1st March 2024, Harrysong caused an uproar online after sharing a clip from his soon-to-be-released music video. In the video, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner was spotted walking side by side with some ladies dressed like Catholic nuns.

This spurred reactions from many, especially Christians, urging him to respect their religion.