Rangers Beat MC Alger In CAF Champions League First Leg

Rangers International claimed a 2-0 win over Algerian champions MC Alger in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta earlier today, October 18.

The Nigerian champions overcame an early red card to score twice in the closing stages, giving them a valuable advantage ahead of the return leg as they seek to reach the competition’s group stage.

Rangers goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh received a red card in the 11th minute, forcing the hosts to play with 10 men for most of the encounter.

However, MC Alger also suffered a numerical setback when Oussama Benhaoua was sent off seven minutes into the second half.

Despite both teams losing a player, neither side managed to break the deadlock for much of the match as the game remained goalless into the final stages.

Rangers eventually took the lead in the 84th minute after Chimobi Igwilo was brought down inside the penalty area. The referee awarded a spot-kick, which Kenneth Igboke converted confidently to put the hosts ahead.

The goal gave Rangers renewed momentum, and they capitalised on it two minutes later when James Emo finished a swift counter-attack to double their advantage.

Rangers will travel to Algeria for the return fixture, where they must protect their advantage to secure qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.