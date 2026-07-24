Enugu Rangers Move CAF Champions League Home Games To Ogun State

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Rangers International will play their home matches in the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne after reaching an agreement with the Ogun State club.

Naija News reports that the Flying Antelopes sealed the 2025-2026 NPFL title with a 2-1 win over Ikorodu City on the final day of the season, booking their return to Africa’s elite club competition.

Their usual home ground, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, popularly known as The Cathedral, is currently undergoing renovation, forcing the club to seek an alternative venue.

According to MikeThePundit, Rangers have chosen the Remo Stars Stadium as their temporary base for continental fixtures until work on the Enugu facility is completed.

The 5,000-capacity stadium has previously hosted international matches and satisfies the Confederation of African Football’s requirements for continental competitions.

Rangers are expected to begin their CAF Champions League campaign in Ikenne when the preliminary round kicks off on September 4.

The Enugu side will be determined to improve on last season’s outing after suffering a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Angola’s Sagrada Esperança in the second preliminary round.

Rangers and NPFL runners-up Rivers United are Nigeria’s representatives in this season’s CAF Champions League, with both clubs required to progress through the preliminary rounds to reach the lucrative 16-team group stage.

There are also growing calls for CAF to expand the competition, a move that could increase the number of qualification places available to NPFL clubs.