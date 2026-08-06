Rangers, Rivers United Learn CAF Champions League Preliminary Round Opponents

Rangers will begin their quest for a place in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League group stage with a first preliminary round tie against Benin Republic side AS Sobemap.

The Nigerian champions will play the first leg at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne before travelling to Benin for the return fixture. The opening round will be played between September 4 and 13, with the first legs scheduled for September 4 to 6 and the return matches from September 11 to 13.

Should the Flying Antelopes progress, they will face either Niger Republic’s ASN Nigelec or Algerian giants MC Alger in the second preliminary round. Those fixtures are billed for October 16 to 18, while the return legs will take place from October 23 to 25.

Rivers United were also handed a difficult opening assignment after being drawn against Ivorian club San Pedro. Finidi George’s side must overcome the West Africans to keep their hopes of reaching the lucrative group stage alive.

If Rivers United advance, they will meet either Uganda’s Vipers SC or Mauritania’s FC Nouadhibou in the second preliminary round. Winners at that stage will secure places in the group phase of Africa’s premier club competition.

Enyimba remain the only Nigerian club to have won the CAF Champions League, claiming back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004. Rangers and Rivers United will be aiming to follow in the People’s Elephant’s footsteps as they carry Nigeria’s hopes in this season’s competition.