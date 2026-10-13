Anybody Against Rainbow Coalition Is A Baby Politician – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched a fresh attack on opposition in some political quarters against his Rainbow Coalition.

Wike, who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during his media chat, said those against the coalition are baby politicians.

The former Governor of Rivers State also declared that there won’t be any confusion in the 2027 election about the coalition’s support for President Bola Tinubu.

He cited previous examples of cross-party alliances in winning elections in Nigeria.

Wike explained that he has told his supporters to back President Tinubu in the 2027 polls, but also support their own candidates in the National Assembly elections.

“Anybody who says he does not recognise the importance of Rainbow Coalition is not a politician. Anybody who said that is a baby politician. Is there any conflict? There is no conflict. How does it confuse people?” he queried.

Meanwhile, social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against attempting to influence the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that in a video shared on Instagram, Otse argued that Nigerians could resist any attempt to undermine their votes.

He reacted to remarks attributed to Wike, who suggested that President Bola Tinubu would win the presidential election regardless of the voting outcome.

Otse interpreted the minister’s reported comments as an indication that the election could be manipulated in Tinubu’s favour.