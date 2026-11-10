2027: We Will Defeat Anybody, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Will Collapse – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has expressed confidence that he will defeat all other contestants and emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

He said he is confident of victory in a free, fair, and credible 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Adebayo shared his view on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, other candidates, including President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, will all fall under their own weight.

He boasted that his manifesto addresses the challenges facing Nigerians and the people will support him.

“They will collapse under their own weight; that is not the issue. What I want to defeat is poverty and insecurity.

“But to defeat that, you need to defeat ignorance in people going to just vote based on sentiment or looking for something.

“You also have to defeat lethargy where people get tired, ‘Oh, my vote doesn’t count. You also have to defeat apathy.

“So, once we do that, we will defeat anybody. When we say defeat, it’s not a wrestling match; it’s about convincing the majority of your fellow citizens to believe in this plan. To say this plan is going to work,” Adebayo said.

The SDP candidate promised to fix the challenges of insecurity if elected in 2027.

He promised that Nigerians would not see terrorists anymore within six months, given the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces, as he vowed to address banditry and ensure that citizens will get security as a Christmas present in 2027.