PFIPC Scandal Not Related To APC – Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Nigerians not to politicise the ongoing investigation into the alleged inclusion of a fake presidential agency in the 2025 budget, describing the matter as one of accountability and due process rather than partisan politics.

Oshiomhole stated this during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond the Headline programme on Monday.

Naija News reports that the senator was reacting to the controversy surrounding the inclusion of a ₦1.3bn allocation for the purported Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the national budget, despite claims that the agency was not legally established.

Responding to suggestions that the controversy reflected on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Oshiomhole said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens.

He also urged opposition parties to approach the matter objectively instead of using it to attack the APC.

“The issue is not whether the money was released or not. The issue is why it should be in the budget.

“The fake agency is not about the APC. Opposition parties should be open before dragging the ruling APC,” Oshiomhole said.

Recall that the Budget Office of the Federation confirmed that no funds were released to the agency because it had not secured the necessary approvals to commence operations.

Oshiomhole maintained that the budget is a legal document that should contain only lawful provisions approved by the relevant authorities.

“The document is a very important appropriation law. So everything there should be lawful. It is not enough to say I released or I didn’t release,” he said.

The former Edo State governor explained that while some budgetary allocations might not be implemented because of revenue constraints or other factors, every item captured in the appropriation law must represent duly approved government priorities.

“After all, there are other well-documented provisions or appropriations that have not been released. That is normal, because budget is a statement of projected revenue and projected expenditure.

“However, anything there should be something that reflects the will of the executive as approved by the parliament,” he added.

Describing the PFIPC saga as troubling, Oshiomhole, however, dismissed claims that the National Assembly failed in its oversight responsibilities during the budget approval process.

“It’s a worrisome thing. I won’t agree that the Parliament’s due diligence fell short in this case.”

He noted that the House of Representatives had already commenced an investigation into the matter, adding that an inquiry by one chamber of the National Assembly was sufficient because Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature.

“The matter is being investigated by the House of Representatives. If one chamber is investigating the matter, that suffices for the others since we run a bicameral legislature,” he said.