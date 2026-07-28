‘He Would Not Be President, God Willing’ – Oshiomhole Attacks Peter Obi

The senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed the presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor lacks the long-term outlook required to lead Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the remarks during an interview on TVC on Monday, where he described Obi as a trader whose decisions were shaped by short-term calculations.

“Peter Obi is a trader. Traders have short-term calculations, they are not into long-term projections. They are not wired to think about what the situation will be in the long run. Their turnover is within three months, maximum of six months,” he said.

The former Edo State governor also questioned Obi’s political consistency, recalling his previous declaration that he would remain in the All Progressives Grand Alliance in honour of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

According to Oshiomhole, Obi abandoned that promise after completing his tenure as governor.

He said, “The Peter Obi that was governor of Anambra State is not the same today, because he was the one who said, as a matter of respect to the memory of Odumegwu Ojukwu, he would never abandon APGA.

“But before daybreak, once his tenure ended, Obi became a political wanderer, and he immediately found an alliance with perhaps the kind of people Ojukwu would never have related with. He did this when he became running mate to Atiku Abubakar.”

Obi was the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

Oshiomhole further said Obi’s lifestyle and business background provided an indication of how he might govern if elected.

“You look at his lifestyle to be able to project what he would do if he were to become president, which he would not be, God willing,” he said.

The senator argued that manufacturers and investors were better positioned to understand the challenges of long-term economic planning.

“It is a manufacturer, an investor, an entrepreneur that understands how you can start a project, sweating for two to three years to build a factory, and then import machinery to install before you start producing,” he added.

Oshiomhole also accused the former Anambra governor of benefiting from the importation of goods rather than contributing to domestic job creation.

He added, “Nigeria was virtually grounded. Peter Obi is not aware because he’s busy trading.

“I have said to people that Peter Obi’s business is to export jobs and import unemployment to the country. That is what he lives for. He’s a trader. He owns a shopping mall.”