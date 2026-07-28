Why Peter Obi Defeated Tinubu In Lagos – Oshiomhole

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has alleged that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, defeated President Bola Tinubu in Lagos in the 2023 general elections because of the naira note redesign under former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the claim on Monday when he appeared as a guest in an interview on TVC.

According to him, people in Lagos were displeased with the scarcity of cash in the country, and this made them vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “I have said this, but many people may not agree. Obi was produced by an unusual situation. When a ruling party decided to destroy itself as to make anybody running election on its platform unelectable. It is that confusion that brought those votes to Peter Obi.

“I can speak to it. Former President Muhammadu Buhari suddenly changed the colour of the currency and virtually confiscated people’s money.

“People had money in the bank, but they can’t access it, they go to ATM machine, they queue all night to get 10,000, and after a week, even the ATM were dried of cash.

“People started going to the Point-on-Sale, POS. And I remember one statement somebody made, which captured the situation, that why will you queue all night to withdraw 5000? Then you go and queue for two nights to get 10 liters of PMS and then those people expect that on election day, you will queue to vote for them?

“It is this anger that, in my view, deliberately created by the president before Tinubu that made people vote against the APC in Lagos, making Peter Obi to defeat President Tinubu.”