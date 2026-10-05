Fintiri Visits Wike In Port Harcourt (Photo)

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has visited Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to see the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Media Aide to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka.

“Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri was in Port Harcourt to see Nyerisi,” he wrote on 𝕏.

Naija News recalls that Fintiri had, in June, issued an ultimatum to political office holders in the state to either defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or resign.

The affected individuals were given 48 hours to comply or resign

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said appointees who refuse to defect face being sacked.

He stated that the directive became necessary to preserve government loyalty, discipline, and the integrity of public service.

Wonosikou stated that “All political office holders serving in this administration who have publicly declared allegiance to, or defected to, other political parties to immediately resign their appointments.

“This directive has become necessary to preserve government loyalty, discipline, and the integrity of public service.”

The Governor maintained that political appointees are expected to uphold the policies, programmes, and political direction of the administration under which they serve and that belonging to other parties is a clear risk of sabotage.

He further directed the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and the Office of the Head of Service to ensure compliance.