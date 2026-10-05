Hackers Break Into Denmark Registry, ‘Steal’ 8.8 Million Personal Records

Personal information belonging to about 8.8 million people has been accessed by hackers who broke into Denmark’s national population registry.

The country’s Ministry of Digital Affairs disclosed the breach on Monday, describing the incident as ‘extremely serious’ and saying investigations were underway to determine the full extent of the attack.

Naija News understands that the affected information includes names, addresses and CPR numbers, which are Denmark’s equivalent of social security numbers.

According to the ministry, the compromised records include information belonging to people who are still living as well as some who have died or moved out of Denmark.

“This is an extremely serious incident,” Digital Affairs Minister Christina Egelund said.

She added that the government was working with relevant authorities to determine the full impact of the breach.

Although Denmark has a population of about six million, its national registry contains records for around 11 million people. The database also includes information on deceased people and those who have emigrated.

The Danish government said the hackers gained access to the registry through a Danish company that had legal access to the database.

The authorities said the company’s access to the registry had not been revoked.

An investigation has now been launched to establish how the breach occurred and identify those responsible.

The identity of the hackers remains unknown, while authorities continue to assess the extent of the information accessed, Naija News reports.