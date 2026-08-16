Defence Headquarters Social Media Account Hacked

The official social media page of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), 𝕏 to be precise, has been attacked by suspected hackers.

Naija News reports that the DHQ confirmed the development in a statement made public on Saturday, August 15, by the Director of Defence Information, Maj. General Samaila Uba.

He said the body has hence treated the incident as a cybersecurity matter, with technical measures activated to secure the account.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to inform members of the public, the media and all stakeholders that it has detected an attempted unauthorised compromise of its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The incident is currently being treated as a cybersecurity matter, and appropriate technical measures have been activated to secure the account and prevent further unauthorised access,” the statement noted.

The DHQ urged members of the public to disregard any publication from the account at the moment while ensuring that efforts were ongoing to fully restore control of the official account.

“The Defence Headquarters assures the public that efforts are ongoing to fully restore control of the official account.

“Consequently, members of the public are advised to disregard any suspicious, unauthorised or misleading content that may be posted from the account during this period,” he said.

Uba stressed the DHQ’s committment to maintaining high standards of information security and ensuring that Nigerians continued to receive accurate, timely and credible information on the activities and operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We appreciate the understanding and vigilance of the public and will provide further updates as necessary,” he said.

He further urged Nigerians to henceforth check its verified accounts on other platforms, including Facebook under the name “Defence Headquarters Nigeria,” Instagram at @defenceheadquarters and its WhatsApp Channel, Defence Headquarters Nigeria for reliable information.