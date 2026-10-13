Changes Have Not Been Easy – Seyi Tinubu Admits Hardship

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are facing.

Naija News reports that he spoke on Monday during the inaugural Seyi Tinubu Colloquium held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Seyi said every generation inherited a country with existing challenges but had a duty to make decisions that would improve the lives of those coming after it.

He noted that the administration of President Tinubu had chosen to address Nigeria’s problems, arguing that the decisions being taken were aimed at creating a better future for younger Nigerians.

The President’s son identified the removal of the petrol subsidy, changes to the foreign exchange system and the overhaul of the tax structure as key policies shaping the country’s economic direction.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not choose Nigeria, did not choose the Nigeria inherited from his predecessors, yet his administration chose to confront the challenges of our nation, not for itself alone, but for the benefit of those who come next, for us, the young generation.

“Removing the fuel subsidy, reforming the foreign exchange system and overhauling taxation are decisions about how Nigeria earns, spends and creates opportunities.

“Changes have not been easy. Families whose budgets have been stretched, the pain was immediate, the lasting improvement more difficult to feel and touch, yet they are no less real.

“A road built today will serve people who are still children. An institution strengthened today can protect opportunities for Nigerians yet unborn.

“I support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms because we will inherit a future built by leaders of today.

“That is why I also believe we have the responsibility to participate in the leadership and ensure that what is decided today will benefit all of us tomorrow.”