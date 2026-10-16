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2027: ‘Politicians Can Tell Lies’ – Wike

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike accused politicians of lying and using campaign strategies to deceive Nigerians while speaking in Abuja on Thursday.
  • Wike claimed some politicians buy roadside corn and groundnuts, visit filling stations and celebrate birthdays at IDP camps to win public sympathy.
  • Wike questioned whether politicians who buy corn by the roadside while seeking the presidency would continue doing so after voters elect them.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that politicians lie and often deceive Nigerians with their campaign strategies.

Naija News reports that Wike made the allegation on Thursday while speaking at his induction into the Idoma Hall of Fame in Abuja.

Wike said some politicians try to portray themselves as humble and connected to ordinary Nigerians by buying corn and groundnuts from roadside vendors, buying fuel at filling stations, and celebrating birthdays at camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to Wike, such actions were attempts to win public sympathy and deceive Nigerians ahead of elections.

He said, “You know politicians can tell lies. Yes, a man who, as a governor, never celebrated his birthday in IDP camps, now wants to do it there because he wants to be president. And you’ll say he’s humble. Which humility is that?

“You see a man who has never eaten corn by the roadside. He goes, buys corn and groundnuts, and says he relates with poor people. Who are you deceiving?

“You were a governor and you didn’t buy corn on the road. Now you want to be president. When they vote for you, will you still go and buy corn on the road? Who are you deceiving?

“You enter your car and go to a filling station and say, ‘Oh, look at the cost of fuel.’ Do you need to go there before you know the cost? And then some of you will say, ‘Oh, these are the type of people we want, very humble, you see the way he drove himself.’”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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