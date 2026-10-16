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Wike Reveals What He Will Do During Visit To Pastor Enenche’s Dunamis Church

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By Justina Otio
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike plans to visit Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja to speak about President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s achievements.
  • Wike said Pastor Paul Enenche invited him to commission the church’s pedestrian bridge, claiming that no government approved it before Tinubu took office.
  • Dunamis International Gospel Centre constructed the pedestrian bridge and has scheduled its commissioning for October 30, 2026.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he plans to visit Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja to showcase President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s achievements.

Naija News reports that the Minister disclosed this on Thursday, October 15, during his induction into the Idoma Hall of Fame.

He spoke about an invitation from the church’s Senior Pastor, Paul Enenche, to commission a pedestrian bridge.

The minister said he would use the occasion to explain the benefits of the current administration, claiming that approval for the bridge had not been granted until the Tinubu government assumed office.

I’m going to Dunamis Church. Pastor Enenche invited me to commission their pedestrian bridge. I’ll go there and speak to the people and tell them there are lots of advantages under this government.

“I’ll tell them nobody approved this bridge until we came. Yes! It’s correct,” Wike said.

The pedestrian bridge was constructed by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, with its commissioning scheduled for October 30, 2026

Wike’s remarks came barely 24 hours after he attended the inauguration of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At Wednesday’s event, the former Rivers State governor reaffirmed his support for Tinubu’s re-election, promising to mobilise voters in Rivers State and the FCT.

And let me say, I pledged by the grace of God, Rivers and FCT will vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is my joy. I have only two assignments, Rivers and FCT,” he declared.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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