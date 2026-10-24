Tinubu Reinstates Suspended Permanent Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has reinstated M.S. Danjuma, as the Permanent Secretary, Finance (Special Duties).

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had directed the suspension of three Permanent Secretaries after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) uncovered fresh fake agency in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The organization was allegedly promoted by George Buchi Nwabueze.

The ICPC uncovered the National Brands Development and Made in Nigeria Special Project Office operating inside the SGF office without presidential authorisation.

The exposure came during probes into the earlier fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and weak government checks.

However, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel, announced that the suspension has been lifted by President Bola Tinubu effective October 22, 2026.

The President also directed him to resume duties in line with public service regulations and ethical standards.

In other news, the Kano State House of Assembly has suspended Yusuf Bello Aliyu, who represents Nassarawa Local Government Area, for three months over alleged insulting remarks directed at Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The assembly also directed Aliyu to stay away from all legislative activities throughout the three-month suspension period.