Odinkalu Accuses Tinubu, Gov. Sani Of Prioritizing Protection Of Billboards Over Safety Of Kaduna People

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has accused President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, of prioritising the security of campaign billboards amid persistent insecurity in the state.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu, in a post on his 𝕏 handle, accused Tinubu and Sani’s government of failing to devote enough attention to protecting Kaduna State residents.

According to him, Tinubu and Sani’s governments would have saved a lot of money by not guarding the campaign billboards if they had spent the last three years protecting Kaduna residents.

He wrote, “If the govt of @officialABAT & @ubasanius spent as much energy over the past 3 & a half yrs protecting the people of Kaduna State as they have spent in the past 3 & a half days to protect the billboards of both men, they’d have saved a lot of money on accomplishing the latter.”

Odinkalu’s comments came hours after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, criticised Tinubu over the reported deployment of security personnel to protect the president’s campaign billboards in Kaduna.

Atiku argued that Tinubu claims to love Nigerians, but the security provided for his billboards contrasts with the situation in communities where residents struggle to protect themselves against attacks.

Calling the situation a tragic reflection of Tinubu’s government priorities, Atiku urged Tinubu to protect Nigerians with the same energy he uses to protect his image.