Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 16th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 16th September, 2026.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are not happy that President Bola Tinubu appointed him to the position.

He submitted that their dissatisfaction with the appointment is part of why they are openly opposing him.

Naija News reports that Wike, who spoke on Tuesday during an interview with Arise News, added that the APC Governors misled the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to go against him.

He, however, said they failed to secure a second term for Fubara.

The Minister insisted that his Rainbow Coalition would not be a problem in the 2027 elections.

He urged the Governors to stop seeing themselves as alpha and omega or always trying to ensure their own ways prevail over others.

According to him, winning elections goes beyond being a Governor, recalling that when he emerged as the Governor of Rivers State, he defeated the candidate of a sitting governor.

At least 98 members of the House of Representatives will not return to the Green Chamber after the 2027 general elections, having either lost their party tickets or chosen to pursue other elective positions.

According to The Nation, a state-by-state analysis of candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections showed that about 262 serving lawmakers secured tickets to return to the House, either on their current parties’ platforms or after defecting to other political parties.

Among those set to leave the House are several principal officers, including the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State; Deputy Chief Whip, Isiaka Ayokunle Isiaka, APC, Ogun; Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa; and Deputy Minority Whip, Manu Soro, PDP, Bauchi.

Others include Deputy Minority Leader Abdulsamad Dasuki of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sokoto, and Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Anambra.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that his government’s economic policy is pushing Nigerians “dangerously close to the limits of human endurance.”

Naija News reports that petrol stations, including the state owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC) Limited, have increased fuel price across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, the party said that with petrol now selling for as much as N1,470 per litre, every journey had become more expensive, while food and even basic education are being priced out the hands of citizens.

The ADC noted that the widespread reports of private schools increasing fees by between 30 and 40 per cent, while incomes have not increased anywhere near that margin is another evidence of how life has become progressively worse under the APC government.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped slightly to 15.39 per cent in August 2026, showing a 0.04 percentage point decline from the 15.43 per cent recorded in July.

Naija News reports that the latest figure was contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.

According to the NBS, the August inflation rate was also significantly lower than the 23.14 per cent recorded in August 2025.

The statistics agency said the month-on-month inflation rate also slowed in August, falling to 0.71 per cent from 1.57 per cent in July.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Tuesday increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also know as petrol.

According to a market survey by Daily Post, the majority of NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja and its environs had increased their petrol pump price to between ₦1,395 and ₦1,430 per litre.

This means that the state-owned oil firm adjusted its petrol price upward by between ₦50 and ₦80 per litre.

The new prices have been implemented at NNPCL outlets in Airport Junction, Gwarinpa, Kubwa Expressway, Wuse Zone 4 and other parts of the nation’s capital and its environs.

Recall that Dangote Petroleum Refinery had recently raised the gantry price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, by ₦85 per litre.

The increase raised the price per litre of petrol from ₦1,265 to ₦1,350, a 6.7 per cent increase.

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved not to support political alliances or parallel structures that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid or weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the position was announced on Monday night by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, after a high-level meeting of APC governors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The development comes amid growing disagreements within the APC over the Rainbow Coalition being championed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Some party leaders have expressed concern that the coalition’s activities and its decision to field candidates under different political platforms could divide APC votes and affect the President’s chances in 2027.

Reading the communique issued after the meeting, Uzodimma said APC governors had agreed to focus exclusively on candidates sponsored by the ruling party.

A United Kingdom court has postponed the pre-trial proceedings involving Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, after the matter could not proceed as scheduled.

Naija News reports that the case came up at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, but Poco Lee did not enter a plea because the charge sheet was unavailable at the time of the hearing.

The court has now fixed February 8, 2027, for the next plea and trial preparation hearing.

Poco Lee is expected to appear at the hearing and indicate whether he will plead guilty or not guilty to the charges brought against him.

According to BBC, the trial itself has been scheduled to begin on March 8, 2027.

Poco Lee had earlier appeared before the same court and was granted bail on September 11, 2026.

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has declared that she is officially off the streets.

Naija News reports that the Grammy-winning singer made the statement during a TikTok livestream while discussing dating and her experiences with men.

Tems expressed frustration with men who waste her time and declared that she no longer has to deal with such situations.

She said: “I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets; I wouldn’t even say I was ever on the streets. I don’t have that problem anymore.”

However, the singer did not reveal the identity of any man or directly announce that she is currently in a relationship.

Tems has largely kept her romantic life away from public attention.

The European football governing body, UEFA, has confirmed the stadiums that will host the finals of its major club competitions between 2027 and 2029, with several iconic European venues selected for the showpiece matches.

The confirmed list covers the UEFA Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup, with Munich, Barcelona, Lyon, Cardiff, Bucharest, Belgrade, Turin, Budapest, Amsterdam and Astana set to host finals.

Naija News gathered that the 2028 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Munich Football Arena, home of German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, while Barcelona’s Camp Nou will stage the 2029 final.

For the Women’s Champions League, Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon-Décines will host the 2028 final, before the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff stages the 2029 showpiece.

The Europa League finals will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest in 2028 and the National Stadium in Belgrade in 2029.

Italy and Hungary will host the Conference League finals in consecutive years. Juventus Stadium in Turin will stage the 2028 final, while Puskás Aréna in Budapest will host the 2029 edition.

Premier League referees’ chief Howard Webb has admitted that Manchester City’s goal against Manchester United should have been disallowed after VAR officials failed to identify an offside offence involving Enzo Fernandes.

Erling Haaland scored from Josko Gvardiol’s cross despite Fernandes being in an offside position and close to United defender Lisandro Martinez and goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Semi-automated offside technology showed Haaland was three centimetres onside, but VAR officials focused on whether Fernandes had touched the ball.

Webb said VAR officials Alex Donohue and Richard Antrobus developed “tunnel vision” after establishing that Haaland was onside. “The VAR gets super-focused on Haaland,” Webb said. “He establishes he’s onside, he thinks that’s a good goal.”

The referees’ chief admitted that the officials failed to properly assess Fernandes’ position and his impact on the play. “What looks like a really clear subjective offside, because Fernandez doesn’t touch the ball but still clearly impacts [the play but] doesn’t get identified, and it’s really disappointing,” he said.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.