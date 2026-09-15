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Poco Lee Fails To Enter Plea As UK Court Adjourns Case To 2027

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Poco Lee
Poco Lee

Key Takeaways

  • Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15, 2026 adjourned Nigerian dancer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, also known as Poco Lee’s case after he could not enter a plea.
  • Poco Lee did not enter a plea because the charge sheet was unavailable, and the court fixed February 8, 2027 for the next plea hearing.
  • BBC reported the trial will start on March 8, 2027, after Poco Lee secured bail on September 11, 2026 and later denied the sexual allegation in a call.

A United Kingdom court has postponed the pre-trial proceedings involving Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, after the matter could not proceed as scheduled.

Naija News reports that the case came up at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, but Poco Lee did not enter a plea because the charge sheet was unavailable at the time of the hearing.

The court has now fixed February 8, 2027, for the next plea and trial preparation hearing.

Poco Lee is expected to appear at the hearing and indicate whether he will plead guilty or not guilty to the charges brought against him.

According to BBC, the trial itself has been scheduled to begin on March 8, 2027.

Poco Lee had earlier appeared before the same court and was granted bail on September 11, 2026.

In other news, Poco Lee has spoken about his ordeal following his release on bail in the United Kingdom.

During a video call with social commentator, VeryDarkMan, Poco Lee said his main concern while he was away was the welfare of his associates and the impact of his absence on their business activities.

The dancer maintained that he is innocent of the sexual allegation and his mind is pure.

He said, “I was just being myself. God sees my heart. My only worries were about my people. Jago could not do anything business, and I didn’t want to stress anyone.

“If I was inside there and I did what I was accused of, I would have felt I was paying for my sins, but since I knew I didn’t do what I was accused of, my mind is pure.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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