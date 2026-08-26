‘There Is More To This Situation’ – Papaya Ex Speaks On Poco Lee’s Legal Troubles In UK

Nigerian content creator cum actress, Papaya Ex, has claimed there is more than what has been made public regarding the ongoing prosecution of her friend and popular dancer, Poco Lee, in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that Papaya Ex, in a post via her Instagram page, described the situation as heartbreaking and urged people not to use the matter for clout.

Expressing confidence in Poco Lee’s character, she added that God will not leave him.

She wrote, “I truly believe there is more to this situation than what people may have heard. It’s heartbreaking to watch my friend go through this and I hope people stop using it for clout.

“Poco is a man with a good heart and I know God will never leave his own.”

Meanwhile, Poco Lee’s management and legal representatives have clarified that reports linking his arrest in the United Kingdom to alleged drink spiking do not form part of the case currently before the court.

The clarification was made on Tuesday.

According to his management, the case is already before the court, making it inappropriate for members of the public to reach conclusions about the allegations before the legal process is completed.

The team also called on the media and members of the public to be careful about sharing unverified information.

The management particularly rejected reports suggesting that drink spiking was among the allegations against the dancer.

It said those claims were not part of the charges before the court and warned that adding unrelated details to the case could create confusion and lead to false reports.