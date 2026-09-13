UK Prosecutors Speak On Poco Lee’s Release From Prison

The sexual offence case involving Nigerian dancer, Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, is still before the court in the United Kingdom.

This development comes amid rumours that the entertainer had been released and the matter resolved.

Naija News reports that the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed in an interview with Punch, that the case is still ongoing and that Odinaka is expected to appear before the Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on September 15, 2026.

The scheduled proceeding is a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing, commonly known as PTPH.

The hearing takes place before trial to address matters relating to the defendant’s plea and trial preparations.

The CPS clarification followed reports circulating online that Poco Lee had been released from a UK prison and that the complainant had withdrawn from the case or reached an out-of-court settlement.

However, the UK court has not independently confirmed the claims about his alleged release, bail status, or the withdrawal of the complaint.

The CPS confirmed that the case remains active and that the September 15 hearing is still listed at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

It also imposed a reporting restriction aimed at protecting the identity of the complainant in accordance with Section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992.

Odinaka is facing five sexual offence allegations in the UK.

The charges include attempted rape, two counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

The case followed the entertainer’s trip to the United Kingdom in August for the Davido and Friends concert at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London on August 14.