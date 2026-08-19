Poco Lee Reportedly Arrested In The UK

Nigerian singer and dancer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, better known by his stage name Poco Lee, has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom over an allegation of rape.

Naija News reports that the identity of the alleged victim or details surrounding the incident are yet to be independently verified as at press time.

The UK authorities, as well as the singer’s management, are also yet to issue an official statement on the reports of Poco Lee’s arrest which have been circulating online.

A trending video on the internet also has a U.S. based artiste, Ms. Jorgi, alleging that Poco Lee sexually assaulted her and a friend.

“Poco Lee tried this sh1t with me in Dallas. My friend and I went to see him, as I played him my demo, this nigga literally grabbed my p*ssy. Then he starts pulling my friend’s b**bs, ass, clothes. He’s 5’4 so it was easy to fight him off”, she said in a video trending on the 𝕏 platform.

Ms. Jorgi further alleged in another video that Poco Lee is currently being held in a UK prison for rape allegations. She added that she wished she had spoken up earlier about her own experience with him.

Further details will be made available as soon as authorities or the singer’s management release official statements.

Meanwhile, content creator and actress, Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has revealed that she was confronted by a group of thugs and asked to pay ₦1 million while filming a short video in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Kiekie shared the experience during the second panel session of the Creative Powerhouse Summit.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by creatives when they film in public places, Kiekie recalled an incident that happened in Obalende after she had completed a one-minute video.

According to her account, the situation became tense when she tried to leave the area. She said the group initially demanded ₦1 million before negotiations brought the amount down.

She eventually paid about ₦700,000 before she could leave the location.