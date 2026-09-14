VIDEO: ‘I Was Just Being Myself’ – Poco Lee Breaks Silence After Release From UK Prison

Nigerian dancer cum entertainer, Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, has spoken about his ordeal following his release on bail in the United Kingdom.

Naija News recalls that Snaresbrook Crown Court had earlier fixed September 15 for plea and trial preparation in Poco Lee’s sexual offence case.

The case stems from Poco Lee’s visit to the UK in August for the Davido and Friends concert, which was held at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London on August 14.

However, during a video call with social commentator, VeryDarkMan, Poco Lee said his main concern while he was away was the welfare of his associates and the impact of his absence on their business activities.

The dancer maintained that he is innocent of the sexual allegation and his mind is pure.

He said, “I was just being myself. God sees my heart. My only worries were about my people. Jago could not do anything business, and I didn’t want to stress anyone.

“If I was inside there and I did what I was accused of, I would have felt I was paying for my sins, but since I knew I didn’t do what I was accused of, my mind is pure.

“Nobody would have wanted to associate themselves with something like that, but Burna Boy stood by me, Jago and some of my other guys.”

VeryDarkMan, who shared the video call on social media, also praised Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for their support.

In the caption accompanying the video, VDM wrote: “I just got off a video call with @rahman_jago_ and @poco_lee. I guess the next narrative will be this is AI. THERE IS A REASON WHY I BRAG WITH INTEGRITY, I AM NOBODY’S mate, WHEN I talk take it to the bank.”

Watch the video below: