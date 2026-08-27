‘Charge Me To Court’ – VDM Dares Police Over Insecurity Allegation

Social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, on Thursday, insisted that he will not hand over to the Nigeria Police Force the evidence supporting his allegations that some security personnel are aiding kidnappers and bandits.

Naija News reports that Otse said he was prepared to respond to the police invitation but maintained that he would only disclose his evidence if the matter was taken to court.

He spoke in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday while reacting to the invitation issued by the police.

The police had asked the activist to provide evidence for his allegation that some officers deployed to checkpoints allegedly identify wealthy travellers and relay their information to kidnappers, who subsequently target them for abduction.

The Force described the claim as serious and unsubstantiated, warning that such allegations could damage public confidence in the police.

The police, however, said it was prepared to examine any evidence Otse presented and investigate the matter accordingly.

But the activist rejected the request, questioning why he should give the police evidence that could later form part of a criminal case against him.

He said, “I’m not going to be giving the police my evidence. Why would I do that? I would be charged in court, and I would turn down the evidence in court.

“So when I get to your office, you charge me to court. I can go to court on that same day. My lawyers are on the ground.”

The activist also refused to withdraw his accusations against security agencies, alleging that elements within the police and other security formations were contributing to the persistence of insecurity in Nigeria.

He specifically alleged that some personnel in the police, military, immigration and customs services were aware of activities linked to the worsening security situation.

Otse alleged, “It is the police people that aid insecurity. It is the military men that benefit from insecurity. That’s why it can never stop.

“How much is your budget to battle insecurity? How much is your budget? Go and look at your budget and tell me why we still have bandits and terrorists kidnapping people.

“But like I said, why would I want to give you my evidence? I wouldn’t do that. Who would take you to court? You understand? When you’re ready, I’m ready. Face the love, don’t play.”

The activist also accused some Nigerians of being quick to defend security agencies whenever he criticised them, despite the widespread complaints over insecurity and alleged misconduct by security personnel.

He maintained that his comments were intended to demand accountability from government institutions.

Otse said, “I’m proud of myself that right in their faces I said what I had to say and to tell them that the insecurity going on in Nigeria, it is aided by them. I stand by my words.”

Despite his criticism of the security agencies, Otse acknowledged the difficult conditions under which many police officers operate.

He argued that better welfare for personnel was necessary to improve the country’s security situation, urging the Federal Government to provide officers with adequate support.

He added, “There is no welfare for the Nigerian police. If you want Nigeria’s security to be tightened, you have to take care of our policemen. Take care of them.”