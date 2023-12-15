Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup Shirts Sell For $7.8m

A British-founded multinational corporation auction house has revealed that six football shirts Lionel Messi wore during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have been sold for a staggering $7.8 million.

Naija News understands that the shirts described as Messi’s iconic light blue and white Argentina jerseys from his historic World Cup campaign received three bids.

In the latest development, the hammer price achieved set a new record for selling an item associated with the Argentine superstar, making it the most valuable piece of sporting memorabilia sold at auction this year.

Recall that Messi led Argentina to a triumphant 4-2 victory on penalties against France at Qatar’s Lusail stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000, on December 18, 2022.

“The 2022 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the greatest events in sports history, intrinsically connected to Messi’s valiant journey and firmly establishing his status as the greatest player of all time,” said Sotheby’s head of modern collectables, Brahm Wachter.

He added: “The sale of these six shirts stands as a monumental occasion in auction history, offering fans and collectors a connection to Messi’s crowning achievement.

“It is an honor for Sotheby’s to present and exhibit these invaluable collectables to the public, which encapsulate the sheer brilliance of a player who has redefined the boundaries of football excellence.

“These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports, but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history.”

In a remarkable season filled with achievements, Messi, aged 36, has been recognized as Time magazine’s “Athlete of the Year” for 2023.

Naija News reports that the honour comes after his exceptional performance, which included winning his eighth Ballon d’Or award and making a groundbreaking move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain under strained circumstances, Messi joined Miami in July and swiftly made his presence felt. Despite receiving a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, the World Cup winner opted for a fresh start in MLS, rejecting the tempting proposition.

Messi’s impact on Miami’s fortunes was immediate and significant. He played a pivotal role in guiding the team to victory in the expanded Leagues Cup, a prestigious competition that brings together teams from both MLS and Mexico’s top flight.