Lionel Messi Suffers Security Setback Ahead Of Inter Miami Vs Monterrey Clash

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi, will not have his bodyguard, Yassine Chueko running on the touchline during the Inter Miami Vs Monterrey clash at 3:30 a.m. WAT on Thursday, April 11.

Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami against Monterrey on the said date for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final.

Ahead of the match, which will take place at Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA, the home team announced that Chueko had been banned from accessing the stadium’s playing area.

A report by the Mirror claimed that the bodyguard, who is said to be an ex-military officer, is only permitted to enter the locker room and mixed area of the stadium.

Chueko was banned from the playing area of the stadium because he was reportedly involved in a clash involving Lionel Messi, the Mexican team’s manager, Fernando Ortiz, and assistant coach Nico Sanchez during the first leg of the tie.

The Mirror claimed that the clash happened because Sanchez called Messi a “possessed dwarf, who has the face of the devil”, even though the 36-year-old Argentine footballer didn’t play the game due to an injury.

Note that the first leg ended in a 2-1 win for Monterrey, which means that Inter Miami are expected to win the second leg to qualify for the semi-final stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.