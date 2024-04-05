Marcelo Calls Lionel Messi ‘Evil’ After 33 Meetings

Advertisement

Former Real Madrid defender, Marcelo, has described Lionel Messi as “evil” as he noted that he often tried to kick the Argentine icon whenever they faced each other.

Marcelo and Lionel Messi have always been on the opposite side of football throughout the prime of their careers.

When Messi was breaking and setting records at FC Barcelona, Marcelo was trying to stop him at Real Madrid. They were also at loggerheads at the international level as Marcelo was defending for Brazil, while Messi was attacking for Argentina.

The two South American football icons faced each other 33 times in both club and international football. The Brazilian left-back suffered 16 defeats at the hands of Messi’s teams, while the Argentina captain suffered just 10 defeats, the remaining games ended in draws.

In an interview with Cortes Podpah, Marcelo said Lionel Messi hardly talks whenever he is on the pitch. And whenever the 36-year-old forward is provoked, he is more difficult to handle.

“Messi didn’t talk during the games and I tried not to talk to him because he was quiet”, Marcelo said.

“We always said that we should leave it like that because if you decided to obstruct him, you would provoke him and then he would get angry, and if he was angry, he became more and more difficult to handle.

“He [Messi] is very evil. I tried to hit him a lot. I think he thinks before everyone else.”

35-year-old Marcelo is currently playing for Brazilian club, Fluminense, while Messi is currently contracted to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.