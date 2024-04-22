Why Barcelona May Ask To Replay El-Clasico Against Madrid – Laporta Reveals

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta has faulted the officiating of the Sunday’s el-clasico fixture that led to Barcelona’s 2-3 loss against rivals Real Madrid.

Naija News reports that the Barcelona President disclosed that the club will ask to replay the El Clasico fixture if it was discovered that the disallowed goal was legal.

Recall that Sunday’s El Clasico sparked heated controversy after Barcelona was denied a goal that seemed to cross the line.

Barcelona took an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu with Andreas Christensen, but Real Madrid answered swiftly with a penalty from Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona thought they had retaken the lead in the 28th minute, when Lamine Yamal’s superb flick from a corner caught Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin by surprise.

Lunin deflected the ball away before Federico Valverde intervened, but replays indicated that the ball had crossed the line. However, the official disallowed the goal.

A thorough VAR review found that there was insufficient evidence to prove the ball had crossed the line, despite the Barcelona players’ protests.

Since La Liga lacked goal-line technology, unlike many big leagues, this judgment was controversial because it left room for interpretation.

However, renowned sport influencer Fabrizio Romano disclosed that the Barcelona president revealed that the club had asked the RFEF to provide it with all the images and audio of Lamine’s cancelled goal.

Laporta further disclosed that the club will go further in its inquiry into the goal cancellation and would not rule out asking for the match to be re-played if it was a legal goal.

“We asked the RFEF to provide us with all the images and audios of Lamine’s cancelled goal. If it was a legal goal, we do not rule out asking to re-play the match. We will go further, we do not rule out anything,” Laporta was quoted to have said.