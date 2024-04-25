Xavi Hernandez Reveals Why He Will No Longer Leave Barcelona

FC Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has revealed that he decided to stay at the club beyond this season because he and his coaching crew have confidence in the team.

Earlier this season, Xavi Hernandez told reporters that he would leave Barcelona at the end of this season. Following the announcement, Barca were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, and they are not likely to win this season’s Spanish La Liga.

Hence, this is arguably Xavi’s worst season at Barca. In his debut season, he won a league title. He was expected to build on that success this season but couldn’t.

Barely four days after losing 3-2 to Real Madrid on Sunday, April 21, Xavi Hernandez confirmed that he has decided to stay at his boyhood club until next season.

The 44-year-old Spanish tactician said: “I changed my mind because I really felt total confidence from the president, from the board and the players too. This project isn’t finished yet.

“Me, my staff, all together feel that we have the strength to do important things together and continue this project.”

Reports in Spain claimed that Xavi decided to stay at Barca after meeting with the club’s president, Joan Laporta. The coach is expected to remain at the club until his current contract ends in June 2025.

Laporta said: “We know that he made some statements in the middle of the season, but today we have the good news that he is staying and he has conveyed to me the enthusiasm and confidence he has in the project.”

If Xavi Hernandez is not able to improve the club next season, the club is expected to appoint one of the following coaches: Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Luis Enrique of Paris Saint Germain, and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal.