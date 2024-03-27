Lionel Messi Reveals He Struggled At PSG Because He Wasn’t Ready To Leave Barca

Argentina international, Lionel Messi has noted that he struggled at Paris Saint Germain in his first season because he wasn’t prepared to leave FC Barcelona.

The fans of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi were stunned when the Argentine football icon confirmed his move to PSG on August 10, 2021.

He had to leave FC Barcelona because the club couldn’t afford to keep him at his boyhood club due to financial complications.

In his first season at PSG, Messi managed to score 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games in all competitions which was his least contribution to a team in the last 15 years.

In his second and last season at PSG, Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games in all competitions.

The 36-year-old 8-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, ahead of this season where he has scored 16 goals and provided 7 assists in 19 games so far.

While speaking on the Big Time podcast, Lionel Messi said: “The change was difficult when I went to PSG, because I was doing very well in Barcelona and I planned to stay there.

“I was not prepared to leave, everything happened very quickly, and I had to rebuild my life from one day to the next. I got to know another league, another club, a new locker room.

“It was a change that we were not looking for and that is why it was difficult at first.”